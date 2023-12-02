WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Tripti Dimri's Steamy Liplock, Intimate Scenes From Animal Go Viral; Netizens REACT |

After months of anticipation and hype, Ranbir Kapoor's dark actioner Animal finally hit the theatres on December 1, Friday, and excited fans who watched it on the very first day also leaked several sceens from the film on social media. One of the scenes from Animal which has now gone viral on the internet is the intimate segment between Ranbir and actress Tripti Dimri.

In the film, Ranbir's character locks lips with Tripti and the two then proceed to make love. The steamy scenes between the two have now surfaced on the internet, and netizens have strongly reacted to the same.

While a section of the internet loved the chemistry between Ranbir and Tripti, others slammed the makers and the actors for the nudity on the screen.

Tripti Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor much talked scene from #AnimalMovie #AnimalMovieReview 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CKRcnoE6gQ — Zoya Khan (@SweetZzoya) December 1, 2023

"Tripti dimri literally ate rashmika alive despite limited screen time.... her chemistry with ranbir something nobody expected they were so good," a user wrote, while another drew parallels between Tripti's role in her film Bulbull and Animal.

Tripti dimri literally ate rashmika alive despite limited screen time....

her chemistry with ranbir something nobody expected they were so good ❤️‍🔥



specially in that scene when ranbir said lick my boots 🥲#AnimalMovieReview pic.twitter.com/URjX4F7YNH — Mr. Stark (@being_adhiraj) December 1, 2023

Tripti dimri 😡

Animal will be the most polarized film of the year just because of the scenes.



Some scenes will not go down well with some people.

Don't dare to watch with family🥹.

Not family friendly show.#AnimalMovieReview #Animal #RanbirKapoor #TriptiDimri #AnimalTheMovie pic.twitter.com/x4PKYYoIk4 — Kanika (@kanika_devrani) December 2, 2023

Besides Ranbir and Tripti, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in key roles. In the film, Tripti plays the role of a mole in Ranbir's gang, planted by none other than antagonist Bobby Deol.

Animal has opened with mixed reviews on the internet, with some calling the film "massy", and others stating that it reeks of sexism and misogyny.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal explores the tumultuous and toxic relationship between a father (Anil Kapoor) and son (Ranbir Kapoor), and a bloody rivalry between cousins spanning several generations.

The film has to be one of the most violent and darkest films made in Bollywood in recent times, and it has been granted an 'Adult' certificate by the Censor Board. Despite the 'A' rating, theatres were jampacked on Friday as people thronged the cinema halls to watch Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar.