WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor’s NUDE Scene From Animal Leaked On Social Media |

As Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal created quite a stir on social media upon its release on Friday, several scenes from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial were leaked online. While a section of netizens praised the actor for his action-packed avatar on the big screen, others were left stunned after they stumbled across his nude scene in the film.

A video of Ranbir walking in his garden while a confused Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna watch has hit the viral note. Although blurred out, the scene shows the actor fully naked from a distance. Not to mention, the film has been given an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Check out the clip below.

For those unversed, Ranbir Kapoor made his film debut opposite Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor in 2007's Saawariya, during which his towel scene made headlines.

The makers held a special film screening on Thursday at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. It was attended by Ranbir’s actor-wife Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor, mother-in-law Soni Razdan, father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, and sister-in-law Shaheen Bhatt.

Going by the trailer, Animal delves into the troubled relationship between a father and son. Ranbir grows up yearning for his father’s love, seeking approval, time, and attention. However, missing out on it transforms him into a violent and obsessive person, who becomes a killing machine after his father is attacked.

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor. Bobby Deol packs a punch with his little yet menacing screen presence as the main antagonist.

Directed by Vanga, Animal clocks a run-time of 3 hours and 21 minutes including an 18-minute action block. It hit the big screens on December 1 and faced a big Bollywood clash with Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal.