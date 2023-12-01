Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's Animal To Have A Sequel Titled Animal Park

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited film, Animal, released on Friday (December 1) and has created quite a buzz on social media and generated tremendous excitement. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action thriller received A certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). While fans have flooded social media platforms by sharing their favourite elements from Animal, several interesting details about the film have also surfaced.

It is also being said that Animal ends with the promise of a sequel. Yes, you read that right! Towards the end of the film, a new conflict is introduced hinting at the sequel. In fact, the makers have also revealed that the sequel will be titled 'Animal Park'.

#AnimalReview - 🌟🌟🌟🌟/5



1st half - Acting, bgm, action sequences 💥🔥💥

2nd Half - Slow pace but RK took the movie alone in his shoulder. His best performance till date.



-ve - Bobby not given the screen presence



Note - Don't miss end credit scene🔥#Animalpark #Animalday pic.twitter.com/B21cX0I1A3 — Narya Entertainment (@Naryaent) December 1, 2023

During one of the promotional events of Animal, the makers had also spilled the beans on its sequel. A journalist asked producer Bhushan Kumar if Animal 2 is in the making, to which, he said, "It's a surprise. You'll come to know on the 1st of December."

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Charu Shankar, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra and Babloo Prithveeraj. It has been released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In the film, Ranbir essays the role of a protective and obsessive son. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.