Animal Movie Leaked: Ranbir Kapoor's Massy & Power-Packed Scenes Surface On Social Media, Netizens Call Him 'Outstanding' (WATCH)

Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film, Animal, released in theatres on Friday (December 1) and his never-seen-before avatar in the film is being lauded by netizens. Social media platforms are flooded with reactions of fans and several clips from Animal have also been leaked soon after the film's release. Fans are going gaga over Ranbir's massy performance.

In one of the videos, Ranbir's character is seen making a dashing entry on a bike while smoking a cigarette. Another leaked video shows a young Ranbir, played by Kashmiri child artist Ahmad Ibn Umar, in school uniform. One of the videos also shows him barging into a classroom with a gun in his hand.

Fans have already declared Animal a 'blockbuster' as they are clearly enjoying the film. After thronging the early morning shows of the crime drama, fans are expressing excitement by sharing their favourite elements from the film.

Fans are all praises for Ranbir's power-packed performance in the film and called him 'outstanding'.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes and it has received 'A' certificate from Central Board of Film Certification. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Animal released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is facing a clash with Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sam Bahadur.