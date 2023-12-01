Animal Release Day: Massive Queue For 6 AM Show Outside Theatre In Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh (WATCH) |

As Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal finally hit the big screens on Friday, fans thronged to theatres to see their favourite star in action. A video of a massive queue outside a cinema hall in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has surfaced on social media, which shows moviegoers waiting for their turn to enter for the 6 am show. Watch the clip below.

On Thursday, the makers of the action thriller organised a special screening at the Jio Plaza in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor graced the event in the company of his wife, Alia Bhatt, along with his mother Neetu Kapoor, mother-in-law Soni Razdan, father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, and Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

The recently unveiled official trailer of 'Animal' garnered a tremendous response from fans. It hinted at the transformation of Ranbir's character, shaped by a tumultuous upbringing marked by violence. The character he plays exhibits a protective and obsessive nature, particularly towards his father's affection, as he says “Duniya jala dunga.”

Explaining the title of the film, Ranbir said during an event in Chennai, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realise that this film suits this title."

Animal boasts a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. It has been released in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.