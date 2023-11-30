Animal vs Sam Bahadur: Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Vicky Kaushal Ahead Of Big Clash

The audiences are all set to witness a big Bollywood clash as Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's Animal will hit the big screens on Friday (December 1). Both the films have created quite a buzz on social media and fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement ahead of their release.

Amid all this, Rashmika, who is playing Ranbir's love interest in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, has sent best wishes to Vicky and the entire team of Sam Bahadur.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rashmika shared a photo of Vicky from the film and wrote, "@vickykaushal09 jiiiiii Congratulations and all the best for Sam tomorrow yaa... Can't wait to watch."

Vicky was quick to re-share Rashmika's story and was all praises for the actress. He replied, "Aren't you the sweetest Rashmika! Thank you so much and All the best to both of us. Can't wait to be back on set with you."

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sam Bahadur tells the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Talking about Animal, the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The intriguing trailer of the film gives a hint about Ranbir's character and how he turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir essays the role of a protective and obsessive son. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes and it has received 'A' certificate from Central Board of Film Certification.