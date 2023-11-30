Sam Bahadur Celeb Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Praise Vicky Kaushal's 'Brilliant' Performance

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to praise Vicky Kaushal for his performance in the biopic drama film Sam Bahadur. A special screening of the Meghna Gulzar-directorial was held on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. The film, will will hit the big screens for the audience on December 1, also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky's brother, actor Sunny, shared few pictures on his stories and wrote, "Just when I think you've outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again... I know you manifested this film and now I can see why. I think this film chose you. I don't think anybody could've played Sam better... you've given your heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man which was so valiantly lived."

Apart from him, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal also praised him for Sam Bahadur. He wrote, "By God's grace yesterday saw Vicky Puttar's film Sam Bahadur. Feeling so humbled, blessed & proud. A must watch film about the first Field Marshal of India. A inspirational story of grit, determination & intelligence. Outstanding direction & performances."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan penned a special note for his 'veerey' Vicky. "Saw #SamBahadur last night. The enormity of all that #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favourite @meghnagulzar. It’s a huge responsibility to portray one of India’s greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To the entire cast and crew, you should be very proud and thank you for telling this story. @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07. My veerey, @vickykaushal09, what do I even say about you… you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is "Well done, sweety"."

Here's how other celebs reacted after watching the film:

when a star actor makes you believe that he is not a star but a compelling character on screen “ #VICKY KAUSHAL made me believe I m meeting gen maneckshaw thru his face eyes voice n body language in film #SAM BAHADUR i watched at premiere last eve.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sam Bahadur is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. It will face a big clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Animal.