Vicky Kaushal Visits Amritsar's Golden Temple Ahead Of Sam Bahadur Release

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 23, 2023
On November 23, Vicky Kaushal shared pictures on his Instagram handle from his recent visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Photo Via Instagram
Vicky Kaushal captioned the photos, "Shukr. Sabr. Sukoon."
For his visit to the Golden Temple, Vicky Kaushal wore a white kurta with matching pants.
Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to the release of Sam Bahadur.
Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting Sam Bahadur, which is slated to release on December 1, 2023.
Vicky Kaushal was joined by Sam Bahadur's director Meghna Gulzar and his co-star Sanya Malhotra.
Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is slated to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office.
Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.
Thanks For Reading!