Get App
Sam Bahadur is scheduled to release on December 1, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal On Clashing With Ranbir Kapoor At Box Office: 'I Am Excited For Animal' | Photo Via Instagram

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra alongside Edward Sonnenblick and Zeeshan Ayyub in the primary roles.

The film is scheduled to release on December 1, 2023, and it is set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. At the teaser launch of Sam Bahadur, Kaushal reacted to the clash and said that on Friday, they would eventually hand over their films to the audience.

“Like Ronnie (Screwvala) pointed out, in today’s time, we, as an industry, should give the option of multiple films on the same day to the audience. That’s how we will flourish as an industry. We have those many weeks in a year, but as an industry, we cannot limit ourselves to making those many films in a year. We will have to make multiple films, and we will have multiple releases on the same day. We have to build an atmosphere with multiple films that can work on the same day. We have the strength in the audience; we have the strength at the exhibitor level, so why not? I think we kind of also need to push the envelope now," said Vicky.

Further, Kaushal added that given today’s scenario and the excitement that the audiences have, he thinks that if they resonate with two films and both films are good, both can work. "So, I am as excited for Animal as anybody else, as long as it is great for the audience. We work for them," he said.

