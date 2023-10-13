Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal As War Hero Sam Manekshaw Is On A Mission To Save India (WATCH)

The makers of Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra's much-awaited film Sam Bahadur officially shared its teaser on October 13. The upcoming film is based on the life of India’s First Fieldmarshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw.

The teaser of Sam Bahadur offers a glimpse into the extraordinary tale of the legendary military leader and national hero. It's a promising sign that the film has the potential to resonate with audiences and do justice to the life and legacy of Sam Manekshaw.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo.

Vicky Kaushal who’s playing the lead role in the film said, “Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We’ve poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India’s great heroes on screen. I’m humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring. The teaser is just a short glimpse of the legend and the story will surely touch the hearts of the audiences.”

Meghna Gulzar said, “I feel blessed that I was chosen to tell this story and work with this incredible cast. Sam Manekshaw is an ideal, a hero. And has lived his life fearlessly and righteously. I hope that our effort to present his momentous life and his admirable qualities will resonate with the audiences. He is a role model everyone should know more about.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala added, “It’s not often that one gets to make a movie on an icon and a true patriot. And it’s not often that one partners with the perfect director to bring this story to life and Meghna does that and much more. Vicky's performance is going to leave the audience awestruck."

The film is all set to release worldwide on December 1, 2023, on the silver screens.