Sanya Malhotra on Sam Bahadur co-star Vicky Kaushal: This man is not himself

Following his debut in 'Masaan' in 2015, Vicky Kaushal has slowly but steadily evolved into a complete actor with commendable performances delivered in 'Raazi', 'Sanju'. 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Sardar Udham'. While the actor has been enjoying his time off serious cinema by dabbling in light-hearted films such as 'Govinda Naam Mera' and the upcoming 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with Sara Ali Khan, a slew of content-driven films are in the pipeline. The notable one among them being filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

The actor who plays the titular role is joined by 'Dangal' heroines Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Following a recent interaction with film journalist Sucharita Tyagi, Sanya opened up about the experience of working with her co-star for the first time and about performing under the vision of an able director like Meghna. The actress said, “I learned so much from Meghna. It was refreshing to work with her.” Of course, she heaped praises for her co-star and added, “He is the flavour not just for the season but we have a very amazing actor to look out for and I am so happy I got to work with an actor like him. It is insane to see him how he works, how he was, how he conducts himself on set, it was such a good learning experience for me as an actor. I was just blown away, he is just brilliant.”

When asked what did she learn from her co-star while working with him in the film, she said, “Day 1 on set and I was like ‘Oh my god this man has completely transformed himself’. And I joined them after a few months of them shooting. I met him for readings, in the office for prep and all but to see him on set as Sam was surreal. I was like ‘this man is not himself, he has completely transformed himself as Sam’.”

Sanya plays Sam's wife Silloo Manekshaw in the film.

The actress is currently riding high on all the warmth and reception that she has been receiving for playing Inspector Mahima in the Netflix film 'Kathal'. A quirky comedy about stolen jackfruits, the film serves as a satire upon the accountability of law and order establishments.