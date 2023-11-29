Sam Bahadur Premiere: Katrina Kaif Joins Hubby Vicky Kaushal At Special Screening Of Meghna Gulzar-Directorial

By: Sachin T | November 29, 2023

It was a sight to behold as our favourite couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal graced the special premiere of the latter's latest film Sam Bahadur

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film looked radiant in a golden white saree

Sanya Malhotra, who plays Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo looked lovely in an ethnic ensemble

The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life and career of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Katrina looked stunning in a velvet black creation

Vidya Balan graces the event in a geometric printed saree

Sidharth Malhotra brings his dapper self to the premiere

Aditya Roy Kapur also appeared uber cool, sporting casuals

Ananya Panday put together a neat look for the event, accompanied with a sleek black purse, as usual

Love how Richa Chadha is slaying summer fashion in this coral orange dress and boots. The satchel though is our favourite accessory in this entire look

Filmmaker Karan Johar brought his trademark appearance to the event

