 Vicky Kaushal Is All Suited-Up For A Special Evening As He Screens Sam Bahadur For The Indian Army
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life and career of decorated officer Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Vijayalakshmi NarayananUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche for himself as a versatile performer with his incredible acts in movies such as Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sardar Udham. Now, he prepares for what he considers his most challenging role to date in Sam Bahadur, promising another compelling portrayal as decorated Indian army legend, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

In a recent Instagram update, the actor readies himself for the most significant night of his career. He is all set and suited up to showcase an exclusive preview of his depiction of the celebrated officer to an esteemed audience, the courageous officers of the Indian Army.

The caption on Vicky's post reads, "Hopes, prayers and belief. All set for a very special Screening of #SAMबहादुर in Delhi… one for the true heroes of our country. To the Indian Army! #SAMबहादुर In cinemas 1.12.2023"

ABOUT SAM MANEKSHAW

Sam Bahadur follows the illustrious journey of Sam Manekshaw, whose courage and achievements stand prominently among the glorious legends of the Indian Army. While Vicky essays the titular role, he is also joined by Sanya Malhotra, who plays Manekshaw's better-half Siloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will portray the role of former Prime Minister and the Iron Lady of India, Indira Gandhi.

The movie will also face a clash with Animal at the box-office on December 1st, 2023. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

Sharing his perspective on the unavoidable clash between the two movies, Vicky is hopeful that the audience will embrace both films equally, given their distinct and varied subjects.

