Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga REACTS To Rashmika Mandanna's Viral Scene, Says 'Keeping It In Trailer Has Given Us Views'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited film, Animal, is all set to hit the big screens on December 1. The actors and director are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film in different cities. The powerful trailer and songs of the action-thriller have created quite a buzz on the internet and one element which has gone viral on social media is Rashmika Mandanna's dialogue.

In the said scene, the actress, who plays Ranbir Kapoor's wife in the film, can be seen talking to him with her teeth clenched in anger. Soon after the trailer was officially shared by the makers, many users took to social media platforms to troll the actress for the scene. Some of them also said that they had difficulty in understanding Rashmika's dialogue. A lot of memes have also been made and shared.

Read Also Kashmiri Boy Who Plays Young Ranbir Kapoor In Animal Has A Laal Singh Chaddha Connection

Now, in an interview with India Today, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to Rashmika's viral scene and said that keeping that part in the trailer has only benefitted them.

Sandeep said, "She (Rashmika) was supposed to speak in a particular way because it’s a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense."

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The intriguing trailer of the film gives a hint about Ranbir's character and how he turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes and it has received 'A' certificate from Central Board of Film Certification.

Animal will be released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It will clash with Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sam Bahadur.