 Animal Stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol Set Thirst Traps As They Flaunt Their Dad Bods In Shirtless Photo
In Animal, Anil Kapoor will be seen playing Ranbir Kapoor's father, while Bobby Deol will play the main antagonist

Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Senior actor Anil Kapoor, who is all geared up for the release of his action thriller film 'Animal', took the internet by storm as he dropped a shirtless picture with his co-star Bobby Deol.

'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil, Bobby, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The flick revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil) and his son Arjun Singh (Ranbir). After tragedy befalls Balbir, Arjun sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Viraj Surve (Bobby) and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.

Anil, who enjoys a fanbase of 5.8 million followers on Instagram, shared a photo with Bobby, in which both the actors are posing shirtless. Anil is wearing a black joggers, while Bobby is donning black shorts.

The post is captioned as: "Animal Ka Baap and Animal Ka Enemy Posing."

Bobby dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Hrithik Roshan commented some fire emojis. Anil's son-in-law Karan Boolani commented: "Beast Mode."

Written-directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie fuses elements typical of both South Indian and Bollywood films.

Releasing on December 1, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

