‘I Am Your Senior, You Can’t Say No To Me’: Anil Kapoor Invites Mahesh Babu To Dance At Animal Event In Hyderabad (WATCH) |

The cast and makers of the upcoming film Animal assembled at Hyderabad for a promotional event which was also attended by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. As veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to the stage he invited Mahesh to shake a leg with him. A shy Mahesh requested Anil to cut it out. However, Anil went on to say, “I am your senior, you can’t say no to me.” Mahesh then joined the actor but simply stood by while Anil danced to the former’s song 'Dole Dole'.

Watch the video below.

Besides Anil, the actors of Animal - actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were also present for the event.

Mahesh also showered praises on Ranbir and called him the "best actor in India." He said, "I have told him this before also when I met him but I don't think he took me seriously. So today, on this stage, I'm saying that I'm a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal will hit the big screens on December 1 and clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Animal has a run-time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. During the film’s trailer launch, Ranbir called the film “An adult-rated Khushi Kabhi Kabhie Gham." The advance bookings for the film have already opened. The film also features Prem Chopra, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Siddhant Karnick, Indira Krishnan, and Saloni Batra among others. It will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.