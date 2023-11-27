Mahesh Babu Fan Storms Onto The Stage At Animal Pre-Release Event, Is Taken Away By Vigilant Guards: WATCH VIDEO

Ardent fans of the cast and makers of Animal were in for a treat as the film's team arrived at the Malla Reddy College of Engineering in Hyderabad, Telangana for a special pre-release event. The icing on the cake was the esteemed presence of Superstar Mahesh Babu and Oscar-winning filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, who graced the occasion leading to sheer frenzy amongst the fans.

The frenzy ran as far and wild when a seemingly excited Mahesh Babu fan jumped onto the stage to 'meet and greet' the star, up, close and personal. As Rashmika Mandanna concluded her speech, on-stage, the fan in question rushed immediately to meet Babu, while alert guards immediately pulled him away from breaching boundaries, any further.

Watch the video below:

In another instance, as and when the event concluded and the entourage was seen escorting the cast and the team down the stage, another young student, seemingly a fan of Rashmika, jumped onto the stage before he was chased down by a guard and brisked away from the Pushpa actress.

The Animal pre-release event was a musical affair just like the film promises to be. The students of the Malla Reddy College were regaled with stirring performances on the film's soundtrack in both Hindi and Telugu languages. A little further into the event, Babu and Rajamouli joined the team of Animal and later took to the stage to speak a few words expressing support and solidarity to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Rajamouli hailed Vanga as a director who does not follow any norms or patterns but makes cinema by his instincts.

ABOUT ANIMAL

Animal is slated for release on December 1st, 2023 across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Soaked in blood, the film's run-time spans over 3 hours and 22 minutes and speaks about the troubled relationship between a father and his son that pushes the latter to a life of crime.