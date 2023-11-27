Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Mahesh Babu Would Be My Lead If Animal Was To Be Made In Telugu

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for directing films that have sparked diverse opinions, appears to continue this trend with Animal as well. The Hindi trailer, which has over a million likes on YouTube has effectively captured the audience's attention. Additionally, in advance bookings alone, the film has sold over a lakh tickets on the first day itself, clearly spelling a massive footfall for the film in its opening weekend.

The Animal team were seen addressing the media at the film's press meet which was held in Hyderabad on November 27.

The event saw the cast including Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, producers Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Shiv Chanana and veteran Telugu producer Dil Raju, who will be presenting the film in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in attendance.

When posed with the question who would play the lead in Animal, if the film was to be originally made in Telugu, the director said he would choose Mahesh Babu.

At first, Anil, who was also present at the do and was seated besides Vanga, quipped his name, followed by Ranbir, who expressed his willingness to learn the Telugu language. But Vanga instantly mentioned Babu, which was greeted by a huge cheer from the media.

Interestingly, Vanga also disclosed that he has narrated the script of Devil to Babu, which he believes will carry a lot more gore and violence, in comparison to Animal.

A journalist asked the director about Devil and enquired if the film is as much violent in nature as Animal suggests, to which Vanga responded that while both films do not necessarily feature similar plots, Devil is likely to carry more violence than Animal. The film is currently on hold for now.

ABOUT ANIMAL

Animal has been mounted as a Pan-Indian release that will release across the globe on December 1st, 2023. The film will witness release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also promises a solid soundtrack like we were treated to with Vanga's earlier venture Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.