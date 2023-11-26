Bobby Deol Wears ₹49,000 Hat As He Jets Off For Animal Promotions

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 26, 2023

Actor Bobby Deol currently has his hands full with promotions of his upcoming film, Animal

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The film is set to hit the silver screens on December 1 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film

Bobby, along with the team of Animal, was seen jetting out of Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday for the film's promotion

He sported an all-white look at the airport, but what stole the show was his catchy hat

Bobby was seen wearing a GG Canvas Bucket Hat by Gucci worth Rs 49,155

Along with Bobby, Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted jetting off for Animal promotions

Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were seen accompanying Ranbir and Bobby

Thanks For Reading!

Animal Advance Bookings Open: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer In Mumbai Costs THIS...
Find out More