Bobby Deol Wears ₹49,000 Hat As He Jets Off For Animal Promotions

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 26, 2023
Actor Bobby Deol currently has his hands full with promotions of his upcoming film, Animal
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The film is set to hit the silver screens on December 1 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film
Bobby, along with the team of Animal, was seen jetting out of Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday for the film's promotion
He sported an all-white look at the airport, but what stole the show was his catchy hat
Bobby was seen wearing a GG Canvas Bucket Hat by Gucci worth Rs 49,155
Along with Bobby, Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted jetting off for Animal promotions
Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were seen accompanying Ranbir and Bobby
Thanks For Reading!