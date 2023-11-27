Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Advance Booking Slots Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets In Top Indian Cities Alone

The excitement surrounding Animal is intensifying by the moment, with everyone eager to ride the wave of this eagerly anticipated film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others, the film, in less than four days before its grand premiere, has already secured an impressive 100,000 ticket sales in major national cinema chains. This early success is a clear sign of an impending box office tsunami.

The noteworthy accomplishment for the Animal team lies in the fact that it's the third film, following in the like sof Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, to generate such unparalleled excitement. This becomes apparent when considering that Animal exceeds 3 hours and 22 minutes in duration, holds an A rating, and includes scenes of domestic abuse and violence, as highlighted by the British censors. In contrast, both Jawan and Pathaan catered to a more universal audience.

While this definitely brings in a lot of pre-release joy already for the makers of the team, it only speaks highly about the fanfare that both Ranbir and Reddy Vanga enjoy as an actor and a director.

Netizens are of the firm belief that Ranbir is the last of the superstars from Hindi cinema that the current generation will witness. While the success of both Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh have translated into a loyal fandom that Vanga enjoys as a maker, never mind the polarising reactions, his films evoke.

Animal is set to release in cinemas on December 1st, 2023 across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also clash at the box-office with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, which is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar.