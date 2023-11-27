WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals First Cut Of Animal Had A Run-Time Of Nearly 4 Hours! |

The makers of the upcoming film Animal are currently on a promotional spree hopping from one city to the other. Recently the team attended an event in Chennai where the film's protagonist Ranbir Kapoor justfied the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial's run-time of 3 hours 21 minutes. Ranbir said, "We have seen a cut of this film which is 3 hrs 49 mins and that also held. Even that was entertaining. Sandeep has worked really hard to bring the length down because you cannot stretch that much. Hoping that the audience do not panic by the length and just come experience cinema at its best.”

He also opened up on the film being named Animal and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realise that this film suits this title."

Meanwhile, the cast of Animal will be seen at a grand event today in the vibrant city of Hyderabad. They will be joined by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.