 Animal To Have An 18-Minute Interval Action Block: Producer Pranay Reddy Vanga Reveals
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnimal To Have An 18-Minute Interval Action Block: Producer Pranay Reddy Vanga Reveals

Animal To Have An 18-Minute Interval Action Block: Producer Pranay Reddy Vanga Reveals

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial promises to be a blood-thirsty saga of a troubled father-son relationship

Vijayalakshmi NarayananUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

With the release of Animal just five days away, the success of it's trailer has proved that the film is one of 2023's most anticipated releases. Soaked in blood, the film offers to tell the tale of a troubled relationship shared between a father and his son, who becomes a dreaded criminal in a bid to win his father's unspoken affection and validation.

The film's team is currently promoting the film in Chennai and it has been learnt that the film will have an 18-minute long interval action block, as per producer Pranay Reddy Vanga, who is director Sandeep's brother.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahesh Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'World's Best Father' On Indian Idol 14: 'When He Sees Raha, His...

Mahesh Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'World's Best Father' On Indian Idol 14: 'When He Sees Raha, His...

Mahira Khan To Make Malayalam Debut With L2: Empuraan? Pakistani Actress' Photo With Prithviraj...

Mahira Khan To Make Malayalam Debut With L2: Empuraan? Pakistani Actress' Photo With Prithviraj...

Animal To Have An 18-Minute Interval Action Block: Producer Pranay Reddy Vanga Reveals

Animal To Have An 18-Minute Interval Action Block: Producer Pranay Reddy Vanga Reveals

Janhvi Kapoor Channels Her Inner Desi Girl In Hot Pink Saree

Janhvi Kapoor Channels Her Inner Desi Girl In Hot Pink Saree

Raj Kumar Kohli Prayer Meet: Shatrugan Sinha, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff Attend

Raj Kumar Kohli Prayer Meet: Shatrugan Sinha, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff Attend