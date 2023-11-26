Animal To Have An 18-Minute Interval Action Block: Producer Pranay Reddy Vanga Reveals

With the release of Animal just five days away, the success of it's trailer has proved that the film is one of 2023's most anticipated releases. Soaked in blood, the film offers to tell the tale of a troubled relationship shared between a father and his son, who becomes a dreaded criminal in a bid to win his father's unspoken affection and validation.

The film's team is currently promoting the film in Chennai and it has been learnt that the film will have an 18-minute long interval action block, as per producer Pranay Reddy Vanga, who is director Sandeep's brother.