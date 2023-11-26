 Jailer, Leo, Vikram: Ranbir Kapoor Mentions 3 Of His Favourite Recent Indian Films At Animal Press Meet In Chennai
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal releases in cinemas on December 1st, 2023

Vijayalakshmi NarayananUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

With the release just around the corner, the anticipation and excitement surrounding witnessing Ranbir Kapoor in a role-of-a-lifetime in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal are at an all-time high.

Despite discussions amongst the trade and fans that the film's enormous trailer reception proves that the movie does not need extensive promotions, the cast and creators are diligently spreading the word about their movie, visiting as many Indian cities as possible.

The recent pit-stop in their promotional trail is Chennai, where the team met the city press and interacted with them. Mounted as a Pan-Indian release, Animal releases in cinemas on December 1st in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

While the cast spoke at length about the film, Ranbir took the opportunity to appreciate the outreach of Tamil cinema in the last few years. With Pan-Indian being the buzzword in the post-pandemic age, the actor mentioned which are his favourite Indian films in the last year and a half. In an instant, the actor said Jailer, Leo and Vikram. Many aren't aware that Ranbir is a massive film buff and has shared to be a huge fan of South Indian films, in the past.

Jailer stars Rajinikanth in the lead and it has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Leo was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. Vikram was a Pan-Indian blockbuster with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

ABOUT ANIMAL

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal deals with a dreaded criminal's unresolved trauma caused by the tumultous relationship he shares with his father. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.

