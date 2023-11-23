 'Watching This Trailer For The 7000th Time': Alia Bhatt Echoes Fan Sentiments While Commenting On Animal Trailer
Animal trailer has certainly taken the internet and the country, by storm

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday extended her support to the upcoming film 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor.

Alia took to Instagram, sharing the trailer video with a caption that read, "Can't really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves."

Ranbir along with Bobby, Rashmika, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga launched the trailer of their action thriller film 'Animal' in New Delhi earlier on Thursday.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The trailer also revealed that Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Animal' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Alia, on the work front, will be seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra'.

