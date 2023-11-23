'He Was Very Aggressive': Ranbir Kapoor Says He Was Reminded Of Dad Rishi Kapoor While Filming Animal

One of the most anticipated year-end releases of 2023, the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal has finally dropped and netizens have been left asking for more. Tracing the tumultous relationship of a father and son, 'soaked in blood', the film's trailer promises to address the after-effects of unattended childhood trauma with Ranbir returning to our cinemas, in an unexpected avatar.

In the film, Ranbir's character is of a grown man and dreaded ganglord who is coming to terms with unresolved trauma, deviating from his revered image as an ideal lover boy. During the press conference in Delhi on Thursday, Ranbir was questioned about the inspiration behind his portrayal of this intense and angry character.

Ranbir reveals asking director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a reference as he was unable to relate to his character initially. He shares, “Main jab Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) se milta tha toh yahi poochta tha ki Sandeep ek reference dedo. Maine kabhi yeh… matlab I’ve never heard anything like this, mujhe kabhi yeh cheezein mehsoos nahi hui hain (Whenever I spoke to Sandeep, I would seek a reference. I've never experienced or sensed anything quite like it before.)”

The 41-year old actor then confesses that he would remember his father, Late Rishi Kapoor and seek references from his behaviour. “I think eventually, subconsciously kahin na kahin mujhe mere papa ki yaad aayi. I think jis tareeke se voh baat karte the, he was a very passionate and aggressive man (On a subconscious level, my thoughts turned to my father. The manner in which he expressed himself, he was a very passionate and aggressive man).”

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. The film marks Vanga's second Hindi outing after Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh. The chatter on the internet suggests that December 1, 2023 will be a festival in itself at the cinemas with the release of both Animal and Sam Bahadur.