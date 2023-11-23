Animal Trailer: 8 Best Stills That Indicate The Film Is A Masterpiece |

The makers of the upcoming film Animal have finally unveiled the trailer of this much-awaited Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The action thriller which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol is being lauded across social media as fans cannot wait to witness the entire celluloid unveil its charisma on the big screen.

Here’s a detailed analysis of some of the best still as seen in the trailer.

The trailer begins with Ranbir and Anil doing a roles reverse, which highlights their troubled relationship. The audience will surely get goosebumps to hear Ranbir get loud yet emotional since it is visible how much he yearned for his father's attention and love.

A scene that was partially visible in the teasers that led up to the trailer. This one just shows Ranbir on a killing spree, unstoppable, and without remorse for those who cross him.

Rashmika Mandanna in her limited screen time manages to grab attention with her acting prowess. She essays the wife who is trying her best to save her husband from losing his sanity in a bid to please his father.

While the gore and bloodshed is obvious throughout the trailer, it is Ranbir standing on a door in his pink sneakers while trying to shoot a goon is noteworthy.

Bobby Deol also known as 'Lord Bobby' by his fans commands attention with his character still under wrapes. While he doesn't utter a single word in the trailer, his mere screen presence can make viewers gawk.

The use of high-end ammunition in films for the protagonist to go "guns blazing" seems a bit mundane now after 'KGF' and 'Pathaan', but Ranbir takes it up a notch with this beast.

Last but not the least, the trailer's final glimpse shows Bobby lighting up a smoke as he lies on Ranbir's body after fighting him off on a runway. It only shows how much of terror Bobby's character will cause on the big screen.

Animal is all set to release in theatres on December 1.