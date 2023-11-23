Despite Barricades & Heavy Security, Animal Cast Mobbed By Fans At Trailer Launch In Delhi (WATCH) |

As the team of film Animal arrived in Delhi for its trailer launch on Thursday, a sea of fans gathered outside the venue where the event was to take place. Several barricades and heavy security were deployed to keep things in order, however as the cast arrived they were mobbed by their admirers.

Videos shared by T-Series show how Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol made it to the venue despite the hullabaloo.

In the clip, Ranbir can be seen wearing an all-black outfit while Rashmika looked bespoke in a saree. Bobby also opted for a black suit.

The trailer of Animal is finally out after making fans wait for several months since its announcement.

The three-minute-thirty-two-second clip sheds light on Ranbir’s troubled relationship with his father (Anil Kapoor). The actor has checked all the boxes to essay this rogue character on screen. Filled with blood and gore, Ranbir’s clean-shaven look will remind one of his Sanju days, but the beard elevates it to a whole new level.

At one point, Ranbir resembles Dacre Montgomery playing Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things, given his mullet hair. Not to mention, the scene where he hacks multiple goons with an axe is similar to the Oldboy hallway scene.

The supporting cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

However, the only actor who can command attention besides Ranbir in this trailer is Bobby Deol, who towards the end overpowers Ranbir after a chokehold and then smokes a cigarette as he lies on him.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal promises to be an engaging action-thriller, a film that can possibly put Ranbir’s versatility back on the map as an effortless actor, as well as put Bobby in the bunch of iconic villains Bollywood’s had over the years.

The film will hit the big screens on December 1.