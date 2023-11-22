WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna Obliges Over 2 Dozen Fans At Mumbai Airport With Pictures

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is also touted as the 'national crush', made her fans' day after she obliged over two dozens of them with photos and selfies at the Mumbai airport. The actress, who has her hands full with projects both in the south and in Bollywood, was seen landing in Mumbai in the late hours of Tuesday, and as soon as her fans got a whiff of her presence, they stormed to see the 'Pushpa' star.

Several photos and videos have now gone viral on the internet in which Rashmika can be seen stepping out of the Mumbai airport and making her way towards her car, as the fans and paparazzi stormed her for photos.

Despite it being past midnight, Rashmika was seen smiling sweetly for the paparazzi and she did not refuse a single fan who came to her for a picture.

In a video, the actress can be seen clicking pictures and selfies with nearly 25 fans at the airport, along with photos for the paparazzi, before she could finally make her way to her car. She was mobbed by the people at the airport who wanted just one picture with the actress, and she did not lose her calm, but rather obliged.

The lucky fans were seen beaming with joy as they got their photos with Rashmika and the actress too flashed her cutest smile before waving them goodbye and zooming off in her car.

On the work front, Rashmika is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Animal, which will see her share the screen with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. In the film, she is set to essay the role of Geetanjali, the wife of Ranbir's character and an important part of the narrative.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in never-seen-before avatars. The film will hit the theatres on December 1.