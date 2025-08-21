Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Fame Gia Manek Marries Actor Varunn Jain, Disables Comments On Wedding Announcement Post

Actress Gia Manek, best known for playing the role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, announced her wedding on Thursday (August 21). Gia tied the knot with actor Varunn Jain.

They shared a couple of photos from their wedding ceremony. Gia and Varunn opted for an intimate traditional wedding. They are seen twinning in golden outfits in the visuals.

"With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife," the couple wrote along with the photos.

They added, "So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs."

While the bride wore golden saree, and complimented her look with gold jewellery and red bangles, Varunn is seen in golden sherwani. However, they turned off the comments section of their Instagram post.

About Gia and Varunn

Gia first shot to fame as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where she portrayed an illiterate girl married to a businessman. With the support of her mother-in-law, her character gradually won over everyone’s hearts, including her husband Ahem Modi, played by Mohammad Nazim.

Read Also Rupal Patel Recalls Crying After Devoleena Bhattacharjee Replaced Gia Manek In Saath Nibhana...

Interestingly, Gia and Varunn had briefly shared screen space in the TV show Tera Mera Saath Rahe which released in 2021, during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Varunn, on the other hand, has been part of several popular shows such as Jamai 2.0, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Mere Angne Mein. Most recently, he appeared as Aman in the hit drama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.