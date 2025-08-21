Songs Of Paradise OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Soni Razdan, Saba Azad's Film

Songs Of Paradise OTT Release Date |

Soni Razdan and Saba Azad's much-awaited film Songs of Paradise is all set to make its digital debut. The musical drama film is inspired by the life and songs of a legendary singer from Kashmir, Raj Begum. The movie highlights Kashmir's vibrant musical heritage. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, starting from August 29, 2025.

About Songs of Paradise

The makers of the film shared its first look motion poster on Instagram with the caption that reads, "from the echoes of Kashmir, rises an unforgettable voice #SongsOfParadiseOnPrime, August 29." The film revolves around themes of cultural heritage, resilience, and the power of music, particularly in the context of a conflict region. Produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, Songs of Paradise is presented by Excel Entertainment. It is directed by Danish Renzu, and written by him, along with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo.

Plot overview

Songs of Paradise is a musical movie located in Kashmir that narrates the tale of a groundbreaking female vocalist at Radio Kashmir. The film, influenced by the life and music of iconic singer Raj Begum, examines her path as one of the first females to enter the music industry in the valley, showcasing the obstacles and victories she encountered in a society offering few chances for women. The movie seeks to rejuvenate and honour Kashmiri music and language, highlighting the region's vibrant cultural legacy.

Cast and characters of Songs of Paradise

The film features Saba Azad and Soni Razdan embodying the lead role of Noor Begum in two different time periods, alongside Sheeba Chaddha, Zain Khan Durrani, Taaruk Raina, and Lillete Dubey. It is directed by Danish Renzu, and written by him, along with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachro.

Danish Renzu and Ritesh Sidhwani talked about the film

Director and writer—Danish Renzu added "Songs of Paradise is a heartfelt tribute to Padma Shri recipient Raj Begum, the first female voice at Radio Kashmir. The film tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines. It is the story of a woman who dared to dream when dreaming itself was an unspoken taboo."

He furthur said, "Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast. Thanks to Prime Video, audiences across the world will now be able to witness her story—one that has long deserved a place of pride."

"Songs of Paradise is the timeless tale of a champion and torchbearer for artists from the culturally rich land of Kashmir layered with emotion, heritage, and hope. The film beautifully unfolds the chapters from the life of Padma Shri awardee, Noor Begum, whose voice not only made her the pride of the region but also inspired generations to come. We are glad to be associated with Danish Renzu in telling this unique and powerful story along with Prime Video - a true partner that shares the same vision and enables us to take this story to audiences across the globe," said Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Entertainment.