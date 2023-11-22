Ranbir Kapoor Copies Rashmika Mandanna's Trademark Pose During Animal Promotions

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 22, 2023

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday to promote their upcoming film Animal

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ranbir looked dapper in a blue suit and crisp white shirt

Rashmika, on the other hand, looked pretty in a pink and golden saree

The two were spotted on the sets of Indian Idol to promote Animal

Rashmika was seen shushing the excited paps who clamoured to get one picture of the actress

She even taught Ranbir her trademark pose -- the Korean finger heart -- as they clicked pictures together

Ranbir, being a quick learner, was seen flashing his new pose at the cameras

Animal is the first time Ranbir and Rashmika will share the screen

The film will hit the theatres on December 1, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur

