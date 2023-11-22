Ranbir Kapoor Copies Rashmika Mandanna's Trademark Pose During Animal Promotions

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 22, 2023
Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday to promote their upcoming film Animal
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Ranbir looked dapper in a blue suit and crisp white shirt
Rashmika, on the other hand, looked pretty in a pink and golden saree
The two were spotted on the sets of Indian Idol to promote Animal
Rashmika was seen shushing the excited paps who clamoured to get one picture of the actress
She even taught Ranbir her trademark pose -- the Korean finger heart -- as they clicked pictures together
Ranbir, being a quick learner, was seen flashing his new pose at the cameras
Animal is the first time Ranbir and Rashmika will share the screen
The film will hit the theatres on December 1, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur
