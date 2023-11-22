The OG 'Students' Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra Reunite For Koffee With Karan

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 22, 2023
The OG 'students' of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, have finally reunited, courtesy, their mentor Karan Johar
The two are all set to appear together in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8
Dressed head to toe in Versace, Varun looked dapper as ever in his all-black style
Sidharth, on the other hand, added a pop of colour on the couch with his quirky blue blazer
The Student Of The Year boys are set to make some surprising and naughty revelations on Koffee With Karan 8
If the promo is anything to go by, Varun and Sidharth promise to be a house on fire in the upcoming episode
Varun and Sidharth will return on the Koffee couch together after 10 long years
