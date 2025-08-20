Video: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Come At Your Own Risk' Remark For Kunal Kamra Goes Viral After She Was Attacked

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday (August 20) during the weekly Jan Sunvai held at her official residence in Civil Lines. According to reports, a man in his 40s managed to approach the Chief Minister posing as a complainant before suddenly slapping her. He was immediately overpowered and detained by Gupta's security personnel.

Following the incident, Gupta was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical examination. The shocking breach of security has raised serious questions about safety measures during public meetings.

Rekha Gupta's old video goes viral

Amid the uproar, an old video of Gupta has resurfaced on social media, drawing fresh attention. The clip, originally from June 2025, features the Delhi CM speaking at a media event organised by The Indian Express group.

During the session, Gupta was asked whether she would permit comedians like Kunal Kamra to perform in Delhi, given his reputation for satirical takes on the Prime Minister and other leaders.

Responding to the question, Gupta had said, "He can come at his own risk. People of Delhi would listen to him." At the time, her remarks were seen as a light-hearted comment. However, in the wake of Wednesday's attack, the video has gone viral again, with many social media users drawing ironic parallels.

Back then, Kunal Kamra had reacted to the video and he took a swipe at the Delhi Chief Minister by suggesting that 'come at your own risk' should be a tagline for Delhi Tourism.

"'Come at your own risk' should be a tagline for Delhi Tourism," Kamra posted on his social media handle X on July 27.