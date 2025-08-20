 Karan Kundrra REACTS To Verified Bumble Profile Going Viral, Reveals Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's Reaction: 'Just Topic For Haters'
Karan Kundrra's verified Bumble profile recently went viral, confusing fans, as he’s been dating Tejasswi Prakash since 2021. He said, "It’s not even an account, just a topic for haters," explaining the screenshot resurfaces every 6–8 months. He added it shows Kalyan as his location, though he’s actually in Punjab with family.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
article-image

Karan Kundrra's verified profile on the dating app Bumble recently went viral, leaving fans puzzled since he has been in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash since 2021. The actor has now reacted to the viral profile and also revealed Tejasswi’s response.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Karan said, "It’s not even an account, it’s just a topic for haters." The actor explained that the screenshot has been circulating for the past 3–4 years and is nothing new, adding that it resurfaces every 6–8 months, often sent to him by fans.

Karan further pointed out that the viral Bumble profile shows his location as Kalyan, even though he has been spending time in Punjab with his father and sisters. "Tbh i don’t even know where Kalyan is properly," he said.

Karan Kundrra Shares Tejasswi Prakash's Reaction

Karan revealed that he and Tejasswi couldn’t stop laughing after his Bumble account went viral, noting that this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

Interestingly, Karan was previously associated with Bumble as its brand ambassador during his relationship with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

Karan Kundrra Denies Marrying Tejasswi Prakash On Dubai Bling

In April, rumours suggested that Karan and Tejasswi might tie the knot in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Dubai Bling. Denying the false reports, Karan took to X and wrote that he’s 'sick' of people marrying him off this year or next, or claiming he’s announcing his engagement on a reality show.

"Dear new age tabloids I’m sick of you marrying me off this year or next, announcing my engagement on a reality show, just coz we’re in Dubai.. I understand it gives you a lot of numbers and it’s all about that these days apparently but to most of you me or my agent are just a phone call away.. why don’t you just call and confirm? Abhi thoda zyaada ho ra hai nai??? Meri shaadi/engagement/roka/bacha/breakup/midlife crisis mein khud announce kar loon please," wrote Karan.

The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, fell in love, and have often made headlines for their PDA

