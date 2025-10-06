'My Head Hurts But...': Vijay Deverakonda Shares Update After His Car Meets With Accident In Telangana

Actor Vijay Deverakonda reassured fans after he was involved in a minor car accident on National Highway 44 (NH-44) on Monday (October 6). The Liger actor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share an update, confirming that he and his family were safe.

Vijay wrote, "All is well ❤️ Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix."

He added, "So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you."

Vijay's car meets with minor accident

According to reports, Vijay’s Lexus collided with a Bolero that suddenly made a right turn, resulting in an unexpected crash near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana, while he was returning from Puttaparthi with his family. Thankfully, everyone escaped unharmed.

A now-viral video shows Vijay's damaged car, though the actor later reached home safely in another vehicle.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s car was involved in a minor accident in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana. The actor was unharmed.



The incident occurred while he was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, when another vehicle… pic.twitter.com/vSTKKIUkNv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2025

The accident occurred just days after Vijay's engagement to actress Rashmika Mandanna. Reports suggest that the couple got engaged on October 3 at Vijay's Hyderabad residence in the presence of close friends and family. Following the ceremony, Vijay visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi with his family, where fans noticed a ring on his finger in photos that soon went viral.

While neither Vijay nor Rashmika has made their relationship official on social media, Vijay's team has confirmed that the two are indeed engaged and are expected to tie the knot in 2026.

Rashmika was previously engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in July 2017, though the engagement was called off in September 2018. Rashmika and Vijay are believed to have started dating after working together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade (2019).

Speculation about their relationship resurfaced in 2023 when the two were spotted vacationing in the Maldives. In 2024, both stars hinted that they were no longer single but refrained from revealing their partners' names.