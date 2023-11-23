 Sanjay Dutt Or Ranbir Kapoor? Netizens Point Out Uncanny Resemblance In Animal Trailer
Sanjay Dutt Or Ranbir Kapoor? Netizens Point Out Uncanny Resemblance In Animal Trailer

Sanjay Dutt Or Ranbir Kapoor? Netizens Point Out Uncanny Resemblance In Animal Trailer

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is slated to release on December 1, 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
article-image

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer was unveiled on November 23. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimrii, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. 

The trailer has been receiving a positive response from the audience. However, netizens also noticed an uncanny resemblance between Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt in Animal's trailer.

article-image

Check out how netizens reacted:

A user wrote, "More than this i’m pretty curious to see the Sanjay Duttification of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. It is uncanny how much he is resembling Sanjay Dutt in this movie."

While another user added, "After watching Animal trailer.. I was like.. Whether I was seeing Sanjay Dutt another Biopic." While a third user on X said, "Animal's trailer looks lit, and Ranbir looks a lot like Sanjay Dutt of 90's with long hair. Definitely going to watch it in Cinema.."

article-image

Meanwhile, Ranbir played the role of Sanjay Dutt in the latter's biopic Sanju (2018), which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also starred Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

Ranbir and Sanjay have featured together in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

article-image

