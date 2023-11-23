Sanjay Dutt Or Ranbir Kapoor? Netizens Point Out Uncanny Resemblance In Animal Trailer

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer was unveiled on November 23. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimrii, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

The trailer has been receiving a positive response from the audience. However, netizens also noticed an uncanny resemblance between Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt in Animal's trailer.

Check out how netizens reacted:

A user wrote, "More than this i’m pretty curious to see the Sanjay Duttification of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. It is uncanny how much he is resembling Sanjay Dutt in this movie."

While another user added, "After watching Animal trailer.. I was like.. Whether I was seeing Sanjay Dutt another Biopic." While a third user on X said, "Animal's trailer looks lit, and Ranbir looks a lot like Sanjay Dutt of 90's with long hair. Definitely going to watch it in Cinema.."

Looks completely block buster this #AnimalTrailer

Ranbir Kapoor looks more like Sanjay Dutt and from trailer it surely blockbuster performance from him. A perfect theatrical watch of 2023.#Animal #RanbirKapoor𓃵 #AnilKapoor #BobbyDeol https://t.co/BD2Lm913I5 — Rahul Bidwe (@rahulslucky) November 23, 2023

Was shocked to see a young, de-aged Sanjay Dutt make a cameo in Animal.#AnimalTrailer #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/5HmESKXoEY — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) November 23, 2023

More than this i’m pretty curious to see the Sanjay Duttification of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. It is uncanny how much he is resembling Sanjay Dutt in this movie. https://t.co/P5DCZB8AWJ — reeze (@reezespie) November 23, 2023

After watching Animal trailer.. I was like.. Whether I was seeing Sanjay Dutt another Biopic https://t.co/jng0BhAuJg — Amit Pamnani (@AmitPamnani28) November 23, 2023

Looks completely block buster this #AnimalTrailer

Ranbir Kapoor looks more like Sanjay Dutt and from trailer it surely blockbuster performance from him. A perfect theatrical watch of 2023.#Animal #RanbirKapoor𓃵 #AnilKapoor #BobbyDeol https://t.co/BD2Lm913I5 — Rahul Bidwe (@rahulslucky) November 23, 2023

the sanjay dutt-ification of ranbir is fascinating to watch #Animal #AnimalTrailer — reply guy (@bukumall) November 23, 2023

Ranbir resembles Sanjay Dutt so much in the opening shot of that trailer. Not my cup of tea but it'll probably work at the BO. #Animal — ♡aalooparatha&chai♡ (@cozy_winter_sun) November 23, 2023

Animal's trailer looks lit, and Ranbir looks a lot like Sanjay Dutt of 90's with long hair.



Definitely going to watch it in Cinema.. 🤞 — MD (@md_jinn) November 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Ranbir played the role of Sanjay Dutt in the latter's biopic Sanju (2018), which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also starred Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

Ranbir and Sanjay have featured together in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor in the lead.