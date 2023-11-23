'Meri Biwi Mujhe Maarti': Animal Star Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Why Wife Alia Bhatt Would Hit Him

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet on Thursday as he dropped the much-awaited trailer of Animal for his fans. The film promises to showcase him in a never-seen-before avatar and in the trailer, the actor can be seen playing a son going all out to avenge the attack on his father.

Ranbir had earlier called Animal his most complicated and twisted role till date, and if the trailer is to go by, it surely is. During the trailer launch of Animal, the actor revealed how he makes sure to not take his characters home or it would not sit well with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir stated that though his character in Animal is as intense as it gets, he made sure to return home as the person that he is in real life. He added that it would not be fair for his near and dear ones if he carried his on-screen personality home.

"I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It’s not fair for my loved ones," he said. He went on to add, "Agar main ghar jaake aise act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti," leaving the audience in splits.

Ranbir was accompanied by his co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, and also the director of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Animal also happens to be Ranbir's most violent and gory film till date, and the trailer has given the audience a glimpse of it. The actor will be seen going all guns blazing and hacking his enemies to death only to seek revenge on behalf of his father and finally earn the validation from him.

The trailer of Animal has been met with a positive response from the audience and fans cannot wait for the film to hit the silver screens. Animal is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1.