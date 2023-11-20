Soni Actor Saloni Batra Shares BTS Pics With Animal Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Him 'Charming'

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
Soni actor Saloni Batra took to her Instagram to share candid pictures with her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor
Instagram: Saloni Batra
Calling him 'charming', actress shares, she is thrilled to be sharing screen-space with the talented actor
Saloni plays Reet, Ranbir's sister, in the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial
The actress is elated to get a picture of Ranbir with her parents
Here is a still from the teaser where you can spot Saloni sharing the frame with Ranbir
The actress calls herself 'Animal ki behen' while sharing this pictures on Insta. This family portrait still is also witnessed in the teaser of the film
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles
The film's trailer will officially be launched on November 23
