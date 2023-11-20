Soni Actor Saloni Batra Shares BTS Pics With Animal Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Him 'Charming'

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023

Soni actor Saloni Batra took to her Instagram to share candid pictures with her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor

Instagram: Saloni Batra

Calling him 'charming', actress shares, she is thrilled to be sharing screen-space with the talented actor

Saloni plays Reet, Ranbir's sister, in the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial

The actress is elated to get a picture of Ranbir with her parents

Here is a still from the teaser where you can spot Saloni sharing the frame with Ranbir

The actress calls herself 'Animal ki behen' while sharing this pictures on Insta. This family portrait still is also witnessed in the teaser of the film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles

The film's trailer will officially be launched on November 23

Thanks For Reading!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal To Have A Run-Time Of Over 3 Hours! 
Find out More