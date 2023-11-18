Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal To Have A Run-Time Of Over 3 Hours! |

As the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal gets closer, there has been a buzz around its run-time, which is more than three hours. While it is unusual for a film in today’s times to have a duration this long, reports suggest that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will be around 3 hours and 10 mins.

On Friday night, a special 60-second cut of the film's teaser was played on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and producer Bhushan Kumar were present at the event to witness the teaser of their upcoming movie on the iconic skyscraper.

At the event, Ranbir was seen in an all-black outfit, while Bobby looked dapper in a white shirt paired with blue denim.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday.

The teaser shows Ranbir and Rashmika talking about having children but when she says, "You won't be like your father", he replies, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." The clip then takes the viewers back to Ranbir in his youth being slapped by his father played by Anil. He then grows up to be depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal.

So far, the makers have unveiled three tracks from the film - Hua Main, Papa Meri Jaan, and Satranga.

Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. The film will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

