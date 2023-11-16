 Rashmika Mandanna Dubs In Hindi, Telugu And Kannada For Animal, Shares Brief Glimpse On Instagram
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRashmika Mandanna Dubs In Hindi, Telugu And Kannada For Animal, Shares Brief Glimpse On Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna Dubs In Hindi, Telugu And Kannada For Animal, Shares Brief Glimpse On Instagram

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
article-image

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for action thriller film 'Animal' on Thursday, shared a glimpse of dubbing session.

Taking to Instagram story, Rashnika treated fans with inside picture of the studio.

In the picture, Rashmika could be seen inside the dubbing studio.

The actor is not seen in the picture. 'Animal' and tick on three languages--Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada--mentioned on the photo.

Recently, the makers unveiled the third track of the film, titled 'Papa Meri Jaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a poster of the song, which he captioned, "Soul stirring #PapaMeriJaan #NannaNuvNaaPranam #NeeEnUlagam #NannaRaviNeene #NeeyanakhilamThaathaa song out now." Sung by Sonu Nigam, the soulful track showcases actors Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's father-son bond.

The song is unveiled in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Promote Animal On NBK's Unstoppable Show:...
article-image

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday.

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asked if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "You won't be like your father". He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He then tells her to ask about anything and he will be "honest".

Read Also
Animal New Song Papa Meri Jaan Sheds Light On A Father-Son's Complex Bond (WATCH)
article-image

The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

The film will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from this, she will be seen in the Pan-India film 'Pushpa 2'.

She also has 'Chaava' in her kitty. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024.

Read Also
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shares Unseen BTS Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From Animal Sets
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna Dubs In Hindi, Telugu And Kannada For Animal, Shares Brief Glimpse On Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna Dubs In Hindi, Telugu And Kannada For Animal, Shares Brief Glimpse On Instagram

Rajinikanth Manifests World Cup 2023 Win For Team India: 100 Per Cent World Cup Is Ours

Rajinikanth Manifests World Cup 2023 Win For Team India: 100 Per Cent World Cup Is Ours

Lal Salaam Actor Vishnu Vishal Issues Clarification Over Correcting His Superstar Tweet For Kamal...

Lal Salaam Actor Vishnu Vishal Issues Clarification Over Correcting His Superstar Tweet For Kamal...

Zoya Akhtar Reveals Having 'Second Thoughts' About Casting Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda...

Zoya Akhtar Reveals Having 'Second Thoughts' About Casting Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda...

After Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan To Host A 'Grand' Party For David Beckham At Mannat

After Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan To Host A 'Grand' Party For David Beckham At Mannat