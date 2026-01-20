 'Ganda Sa Expression Diya’: Man Alleges Kiara Advani Gave Disgusted Look On Flight From Jaipur To Mumbai; Calls Kartik Aaryan ‘Ajeeb’ - Watch Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Ganda Sa Expression Diya’: Man Alleges Kiara Advani Gave Disgusted Look On Flight From Jaipur To Mumbai; Calls Kartik Aaryan ‘Ajeeb’ - Watch Viral Video

'Ganda Sa Expression Diya’: Man Alleges Kiara Advani Gave Disgusted Look On Flight From Jaipur To Mumbai; Calls Kartik Aaryan ‘Ajeeb’ - Watch Viral Video

An Instagram user named Kartikey Tiwari recently shared a video in which he spoke about his experience of travelling in a flight from Jaipur to Mumbai with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. He claimed that Kiara gave a disgusted look, and Kartik was 'ajeeb'. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Kartikey Tiwari / Kiara Advani / Kartik Aaryan | Instagram

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have made it to the news for the wrong reason. An Instagram user named Kartikey Tiwari recently shared a video in which he spoke about his experience of travelling in a flight with Satyaprem Ki Katha actors.

In his video, Tiwari stated that he, his mother, and his brother were flying from Jaipur to Mumbai, and they had booked seats in business class. In the same flight, Kiara and Kartik were travelling, as they were there in the Pink City to promote their film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Tiwari stated that his mother got confused and sat in Kiara's seat. Later, when the air hostess told his mother about sitting in the wrong seat, she changed the seat. However, Kiara gave a disgusted look because a non-celebrity was sitting in her seat.

Read Also
Kartik Aaryan Returns ₹15 Crore From Tu Meri Main Tera Fees As Film Fails At Box Office: Report
article-image

Tiwari further said that Kartik was 'ajeeb sa'. He didn't speak to any staff and was only talking to Kiara in English. The Instagram user claimed that when the plane landed, an air hostess asked for a picture, but they said that they were getting late and left.

Further talking about the expression of Kiara, Tiwari said, "That expression of Kiara Advani. Tum toh itni badi actress ho bhi nahi, ek baar Deepika, Alia karti toh main bhi samajhta. Woh expression mere dimag mein chhap gaya. Isliye mujhe celebrity worship culture samajh mein nahi aata (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Nicola Peltz Beckham? Everything To Know About Brooklyn Beckham's Wife
Who Is Nicola Peltz Beckham? Everything To Know About Brooklyn Beckham's Wife
'Trying To Be Nita Ambani': Social Media Trolls Maryam Nawaz’s Wedding Jewellery; Traces It Back To Indian Royal History
'Trying To Be Nita Ambani': Social Media Trolls Maryam Nawaz’s Wedding Jewellery; Traces It Back To Indian Royal History
'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media By Storm- Watch
'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media By Storm- Watch
AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India
AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India
Read Also
Video: Kiara Advani Sings For 'Saraayah's Favourite Human' Sidharth Malhotra, Gives A Glimpse Of His...
article-image

Netizens React To Video About Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani

Well, clearly, netizens are not happy with Kiara's behaviour. A netizen commented, "Expected wayyyy better from you (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Not every celebrity, but Kiara is actually rude (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "I don't understand how did she became an A lister. She can't act to save her life and she's mannerless on top of that. Deadly combination (sic)." Check out the comments below...

We wonder if Kartik and Kiara would to this viral video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media...
'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media...
Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar Mints ₹1.40 Crore On Its Day 46, More Than Happy Patel & Rahu...
Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar Mints ₹1.40 Crore On Its Day 46, More Than Happy Patel & Rahu...
'Mujhe Bura Laga Dekh Ke': Anupam Kher Gifts Smartphone To Security Guard Who Asked For A Selfie...
'Mujhe Bura Laga Dekh Ke': Anupam Kher Gifts Smartphone To Security Guard Who Asked For A Selfie...
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 20: Mahadev's Son Ashish Faces Heartbreak As His Girlfriend...
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 20: Mahadev's Son Ashish Faces Heartbreak As His Girlfriend...
'Ganda Sa Expression Diya’: Man Alleges Kiara Advani Gave Disgusted Look On Flight From Jaipur To...
'Ganda Sa Expression Diya’: Man Alleges Kiara Advani Gave Disgusted Look On Flight From Jaipur To...