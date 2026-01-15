Kartik Aaryan Returns ₹15 Crore From Tu Meri Main Tera Fees As Film Fails At Box Office: Report

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan reportedly took a voluntary pay cut following the poor box office performance of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, produced by Dharma Productions. The film also starred Ananya Panday in the lead role.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actor waived around Rs 15 crore from his remuneration shortly after the film’s release, amid reports of its underwhelming theatrical run.

The development also comes at a time when speculation was rife about a possible fallout between Kartik and producer Karan Johar after the film failed to gain traction at the box office. However, sources familiar with the matter have reportedly dismissed these rumours, stating that there has been no strain in their professional relationship. Instead, they claim the actor’s decision to reduce his fee was a gesture aimed at sharing the financial impact of the film’s performance.

The report further stated that insiders say Kartik’s move was made voluntarily and not as part of any contractual obligation.

This is also not the first time the actor has taken such a step. In the past, Kartik reportedly revised his remuneration after Shehzada failed to meet expectations at the box office, indicating a pattern of renegotiation when projects do not perform as anticipated.

Meanwhile, rumours suggesting that Kartik has parted ways with Dharma Productions’ talent agency, DCAA, have also been termed untrue by sources close to the production house. Those familiar with the collaboration say the actor and filmmaker continue to remain professionally aligned.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for Naagzilla, another project co-produced by Dharma Productions.

A few days back, Kartik made headlines on social media after rumours of an alleged romance with UK-based teen Karina Kubiliute surfaced. Speculation began after photos from their Goa vacation went viral, with fans noticing striking similarities in beach pictures shared by both on Instagram, fuelling dating rumours.

Interestingly, Kartik, who was earlier following Karina on Instagram, reportedly unfollowed her soon after the rumours gained traction online. While Kartik is yet to react, sources reportedly have claimed that the actor and Karina stayed at the same hotel in Goa during the first week of January.

However, Karina denied dating Kartik.