 Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 20: Mahadev's Son Ashish Faces Heartbreak As His Girlfriend Marries Another Man
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMahadev And Sons Written Update, January 20: Mahadev's Son Ashish Faces Heartbreak As His Girlfriend Marries Another Man

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 20: Mahadev's Son Ashish Faces Heartbreak As His Girlfriend Marries Another Man

In today’s episode of Mahadev And Sons, Ashish is heartbroken when he learns that his girlfriend, Madhu, is marrying someone else. Meanwhile, Ketan finds himself torn as he struggles to confess his feelings and reveal the truth about his love to Mahadev.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Mahadev And Sons Jan 20 Episode |

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 20: Today’s episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Bhanu taunting her mother and sister, Vidya, after noticing them whispering to each other while buying vegetables. Bhanu confronts Vidya and reminds her that her biggest mistake was running away with Mahadev without informing the family. Responding confidently to Bhanu’s remarks, Vidya asserts that she knows very well how to give a fitting reply to anyone who tries to taunt her.

Meanwhile, Narmada returns home late, believing that her plan has been successful. However, as she opens the door, she is surprised to find the prospective groom and his family still waiting. Instead of reacting angrily, the man stands up and expresses his liking for Narmada.

Later, during dinner at Mahadev’s house, Dheeraj attempts to signal Ketan to talk to their father about his girlfriend. In the process, he tries to kick Ketan under the table but accidentally kicks Mahadev instead. This angers Mahadev, who scolds Dheeraj and asks him to leave the dining table.

Subsequently, Dheeraj tries to convince his brothers, Ketan and Ashish, to speak openly to their father about their relationships. As Ashish heads to his office, he is devastated to see his girlfriend, Madhu, getting married to someone else.

FPJ Shorts
'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media By Storm- Watch
'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media By Storm- Watch
AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India
AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India
What Is Neo 1? Startup NeoSapien Secures Patent For India’s First AI-Native Wearable
What Is Neo 1? Startup NeoSapien Secures Patent For India’s First AI-Native Wearable
CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply
CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply

Elsewhere, Mahadev and Vidya are seen discussing the kind of woman Mahadev should marry. At the same time, a heartbroken Ashish is shown drowning his sorrows in alcohol. Vishwa notices Ashish in this condition and informs Bhanu. Bhanu then instructs Vishwa to ensure that Ashish does not return home safely.

Read Also
TRP Week 1 (2026): Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Naagin 7 Rule The Charts As YRKKH Sees A Major...
article-image

Meanwhile, Rajji spots Ashish lying unconscious on the road. She records a video of him and sends it to Dheeraj, asking him to come and pick up Ashish. She considers this an act of repayment for what Dheeraj did to her the other day.

The promo shows Bhanu confronting Mahadev as his drunk son returns home, leaving Mahadev shattered and in tears.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media...
'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media...
Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar Mints ₹1.40 Crore On Its Day 46, More Than Happy Patel & Rahu...
Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar Mints ₹1.40 Crore On Its Day 46, More Than Happy Patel & Rahu...
'Mujhe Bura Laga Dekh Ke': Anupam Kher Gifts Smartphone To Security Guard Who Asked For A Selfie...
'Mujhe Bura Laga Dekh Ke': Anupam Kher Gifts Smartphone To Security Guard Who Asked For A Selfie...
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 20: Mahadev's Son Ashish Faces Heartbreak As His Girlfriend...
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 20: Mahadev's Son Ashish Faces Heartbreak As His Girlfriend...
'Ganda Sa Expression Diya’: Man Alleges Kiara Advani Gave Disgusted Look On Flight From Jaipur To...
'Ganda Sa Expression Diya’: Man Alleges Kiara Advani Gave Disgusted Look On Flight From Jaipur To...