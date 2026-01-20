'Mujhe Bura Laga Dekh Ke': Anupam Kher Gifts Smartphone To Security Guard Who Asked For A Selfie With Keypad Phone - Video

Actor Anupam Kher has once again reminded people why kindness off-screen often matters more than performances on it. A recent video from a film shoot in Sohna, Gurugram has gone viral, capturing a simple yet deeply moving interaction that struck a chord with millions online.

The moment began quietly. A security guard deployed at the shoot gathered the courage to approach Anupam Kher, politely asking for a photograph. The veteran actor instantly agreed, smiling warmly. However, the guard then explained something that left Kher visibly emotional, he did not own a touchscreen smartphone and only had a basic phone that could not take pictures.

What might seem like an everyday gadget to many suddenly became a symbol of privilege and access. For Kher, it was a moment of reflection, and action.

Anupam Kher’s thoughtful gesture

Without hesitation, Anupam Kher ordered a brand-new smartphone for the guard and gifted it to him on the spot. To make the gesture even more special, the actor promised that the first photo clicked on the new phone would be with him. The guard’s reaction, overwhelmed, grateful, and emotional, said more than words ever could.

The video, shared from the set, shows the guard beaming with joy, turning a brief interaction into a life-affirming moment.

Internet reacts

As the clip spread rapidly across social media, reactions poured in. One user wrote, “Hero toh aise bante hai, dil jitt liya sir ne”, praising the actor’s humanity. Another commented, “I don’t care whether it was for publicity or not. All I care is he got a brand new phone!”

Not everyone agreed, though. A section of users questioned the public nature of the act. One comment read, “Why make it a social media event? If it was genuine help, why involve media?” The debate highlighted a larger conversation about intent versus impact.

In an industry often associated with glamour, Anupam Kher’s gesture stood out for its simplicity. It wasn’t about charity announcements or grand speeches, just empathy in real time. The incident serves as a reminder that what feels normal to one person can be life-changing for another.