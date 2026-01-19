 'Civic Sense Died In India': Man Caught Urinating On Delhi Metro Platform, Fled Unapologetically Once Caught On Camera
A shocking video showing a man openly urinating on a Delhi Metro platform has gone viral, triggering public outrage online. The clip captures the man relieving himself near a glass corridor before fleeing after noticing he was being recorded. Netizens have slammed the act, calling it irresponsible and demanding strict action for a lack of civic sense.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
In a bizarre incident caught on camera, a man was caught urinating openly on the platform of a Delhi Metro. The video is going viral, sparking outrage on the Internet, with netizens calling for strict action against such commuters. The incident shows the lack of civic sense among daily commuters and the irresponsible behaviour of the man for urinating publicly on the platform where thousands of passengers travel regularly.

In the video, a middle-aged man can be seen standing near a glass corridor and urinating openly as another commuter records him. The moment the man noticed that someone was recording him, he unapologetically fled from the scene without any empathy.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens Reactions:

The user who shared the video wrote, "Civic sense is seriously lacking among many people in Delhi. In metro premises, some openly urinate or even let children do the same. There's a worrying lack of basic civic responsibility in the nation's capital."

One user commented on the video, "Identify, Arrest, and set an example for other urchins."

While one wrote, "People think of Delhi metro as home. They make out, pee, and do whatever they like. It's high time govt. takes some action. Delhi is our capital city, we don't wanna ruin it."

Read Also
The public outrage stems from multiple similar instances, especially in the Delhi Metro. In another shameful incident from Delhi, a man was caught peeing outside Red Fort Metro Station and faced immediate crowd shaming, which also included foreigners.

Interestingly, the foreigner, accompanied by youth volunteers, was conducting a cleanliness drive nearby, and the man was caught doing a bizarre act. The incident sparked concerns over civic sense and the public's responsibility and authority while roaming in public places.

