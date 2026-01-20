Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar Mints ₹1.40 Crore On Its Day 46, More Than Happy Patel & Rahu Ketu; New Releases Crash On Monday

Dhurandhar / Happy Patel / Rahu Ketu |

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar was released more than a month ago. But, the film is in no mood to end its theatrical run, as even on its 46th day, it has collected an impressive amount. According to Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs. 1.40 crore on its seventh Monday, taking the total to Rs. 826.50 crore.

Happy Patel Box Office Collection Day 4

Meanwhile, after a below-average weekend at the box office, Vir Das starrer Happy Patel crashed on Monday. The movie collected approximately Rs. 40 lakh on its fourth day, taking the four-day total to Rs. 4.75 crore.

Happy Patel Budget

Reportedly, Aamir Khan's production venture was made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. So, clearly, it looks like the film is going to be a disaster at the box office.

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu also collected approximately Rs. 40 lakh on its fourth day, taking the total to Rs. 4.80 crore. Both films have collected around the same amount, and clearly, the audience wasn't interested in watching the movies in theatre.

Rahu Ketu Budget

According to reports, Rahu Ketu was made on a budget of around Rs. 20-25 crore. So, even Pulkit and Varun starrer is heading to become a huge flop at the box office.

Border 2 Release Date

With Border 2 releasing on January 23, 2026, Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu has no chance to perform well at the box office during its second weekend. Also, it will be interesting to see whether Dhurandhar will end its theatrical run after the release of Border 2 or not.

There are a lot of expectations from Border 2, and trade experts are expecting it to take a bumper opening at the box office.