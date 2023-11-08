Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shares Unseen BTS Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From Animal Sets

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Ranbir Kapoor in a complete action avatar in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film 'Animal'.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

To increase the fans' excitement for the film, Vanga recently shared an unseen picture from the sets of 'Animal'.

Taking to Instagram, Vanga dropped a picture in which he could be seen talking to Ranbir.

The 'Brahmastra' actor is seen donning a black jacket, paired with black pants and in his long-haired look. Vanga, on the other hand, is seen in a dark blue shirt paired with blue denims.

'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in an important role and Bobby Deol as an antagonist. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures have backed 'Animal'.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on December 1.

The makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday.

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asked if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "you won't be like your father". He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He tells her to ask about anything and he will be "honest".

The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

'Animal' will face a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's next 'Sam Bahadur'.

