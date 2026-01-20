 'Rai Ka Pahaad...': Neha Kakkar Reacts To Divorce Rumours; Calls Husband Rohanpreet 'Innocent'
After singer Neha Kakkar announced that she is taking a break, netizens started speculating that she is heading for a divorce from Rohanpreet. However, the Lollipop singer clarified that the break is because of professional reasons and not personal. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
Rohanpreet / Neha Kakkar | Instagram

On Monday, singer Neha Kakkar announced that she is taking a break, and she is not sure if she would make a comeback. Soon, netizens started speculating the reason behind it, and some claimed that maybe the singer is heading for a divorce from husband Rohanpreet. However, Neha later took to her Instagram story to clarify that the reason behind her break is professional and not personal.

She shared a note on her Instagram story which read, "Guys please don't drag Innocent Husband or my Sweetest Family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it's because of their support! It's a few other people and the system that I'm upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz media people know very well ke 'Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai'. Lesson learnt! (sic)."

"Ab se I'm Not going to talk about my personal life bhaisahab!!!! Bechari Emotional Nehu is too Emotional for This World! Sorry and Thank you My NeHearts Don't worry, I'll be back soon with a BANG! Much love! (sic)," she further wrote.

article-image

Neha Kakkar Announces Break

Neha, on her Instagram story, had informed her fans that she was taking a break. She had also requested the paparazzi not to click her. However, after sharing the note about the break on Instagram, she later deleted it.

In her note, Neha wrote, "Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I'll be back or not. Thank you (sic)."

article-image

While fans of Neha are sad that she is taking a break, many netizens on social media trolled her, and they are happy about the singer's decision.

