'Not Sure If I'll Be Back': Neha Kakkar Announces Break From 'Work & Relationships', Requests Privacy But Deletes Post Later

Singer Neha Kakkar left fans concerned after briefly announcing that she is taking a break from the public eye, while also requesting privacy from the media and paparazzi. On Monday (January 19), the singer shared the update through a couple of Instagram stories, which were later deleted within minutes.

In her first story, Neha hinted at stepping away from multiple aspects of her life, including work and personal commitments. “Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you,” she wrote.

Shortly after, the singer posted another story directly addressing photographers and fans, requesting them to refrain from filming or clicking her pictures. “And I request paparazzi and fans to not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras piz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace,” Neha added.

The posts were visible only briefly before being taken down, but screenshots went viral on social media. Fans expressed worry over her well-being, while many extended messages of support and urged her to take care of herself.

The reason behind Neha's decision to step back remains unknown. The singer, who has been one of the most prominent voices in the Indian music industry over the past decade, is known for her active social media presence. She often shares photos and videos to keep her followers updated about her personal and professional life.

As of now, Neha has not made any further statements regarding her break or future plans. Her sudden appeal for privacy and uncertainty about returning has left fans awaiting an official update.

Last month, Neha found herself at the centre of social media backlash following the release of her song Candy Shop. While the track was meant to be a fun, high-energy number, it has instead triggered criticism online. Many social media users trolled the singer over what they describe as "vulgar" lyrics, "cringe" choreography, and an unsuccessful attempt at copying Korean pop aesthetics.