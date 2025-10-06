 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 6 Written Update: Mihir Agrees To Pari & Ranvijay's Marriage, Tulsi Objects
Noina asks Pari in front of everyone whether she still loves Ranvijay, leaving Tulsi shocked. Pari lies and replies that she doesn't, saying Ranvijay doesn't have status, money, or a house. Mihir then explains to Pari that if she truly loves Ranvijay, money doesn't matter - love is more important

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Monday, October 6), Mihir goes to sleep in the guest room but starts thinking about how dependent he has become on Tulsi. He realises he doesn't even know which medicines to take, how much, or when, because Tulsi has always taken care of it. Though Mihir refuses to take her help, Tulsi still finds a way to guide him indirectly.

Even while Mihir stays in the guest room, away from Tulsi, she continues to quietly look after him. She stands outside the room until he falls asleep.

article-image

Shobha becomes furious with Pari and tells her that everything happening between Tulsi and Mihir is because of her. She is extremely angry and lashes out at Pari, saying that she has separated Tulsi and Mihir. Shobha warns Pari that as long as she is around, no one will be allowed to come between Tulsi and Mihir. She adds that she will stay at Shanti Niketan until Diwali and will ensure that Pari does not receive any of Mihir's love.

Mihir calls Noina home and announces that he wants to get Angad married to his niece, Mitali. The families agree and finalize the match. He then says that he also wants to arrange Pari’s second marriage. However, Pari lies again, claiming that Ajay's family tortured her. Hearing this, Tulsi becomes furious, wondering how Pari can still tell such lies.

Noina asks Pari in front of everyone whether she still loves Ranvijay, leaving Tulsi shocked. Pari lies and replies that she doesn't, saying Ranvijay doesn't have status, money, or a house. Mihir then explains to Pari that if she truly loves Ranvijay, money doesn't matter - love is more important. Noina urges them to arrange Pari and Ranvijay's engagement as soon as possible. Tulsi objects, but Mihir refuses to listen to her.

article-image

Ritik announces that Mihir will receive the Business Entrepreneur of the Year award, and the Virani family celebrates the achievement. Noina also receives an invitation to the award event as she is Mihir's business partner.

Noina's sister encourages her to attend and spend some quality time with him after the party. Meanwhile, Shobha urges Tulsi to accompany Mihir so that they can also enjoy some quality time together.

